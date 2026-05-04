Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya announced his upcoming song 'Sharab', which will feature Manushi Chhillar. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics by Rana Sotal. Himesh has also been busy with his pan-India music tour.

Himesh Reshammiya to release new song 'Sharab' with Manushi Chhillar

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to enthral fans with his new song titled 'Sharab'. The track features Himesh alongside Manushi Chhillar, with the music video choreographed by Piyush-Shazia. While Himesh lends his voice, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics by Rana Sotal. Announcing the song with his signature "Jai Mata Di Let's Rock' line, Himesh took to Instagram and wrote, "Jai Mata Di Let's rock. One play won't be enough. Stay Tuned for #Sharab." He also unveiled the track's poster. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

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Backed by music producer Anshul Garg, the song will be out soon. Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya has been keeping busy over the past few months with his pan-India music tour, performing across multiple cities. From crowd-favourites like Tandoori Nights and Hookah Bar to hits like Long Drive and Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja, he has been seen belting out his chartbusters on stage, creating an electrifying and unforgettable experience for concertgoers. (ANI)