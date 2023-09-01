Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manushi Chhillar gets mobbed by fans, obliges to their selfie requests; video goes viral!

    The gorgeous actress has an envious line up of forthcoming projects including ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others.

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    The year 2023 is going to be the busy year for former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The gorgeous actress has an envious line up of forthcoming projects including ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others. Apart from making the smashing red carpet debut at Cannes, Manushi’s popularity skyrocketed this year which made her one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood with a huge fanbase. No wonder, the latter claim has been proved after a video went viral on the internet. In the viral video, Manushi is seen getting mobbed by her fans at the airport in Mumbai. 

    The actress, who was on her way back from Hyderabad post ‘Operation Valentine’ shoot, was pleasantly surprised while a frenzied crowd tried to catch a glimpse of her and take pictures with her. Amid all the ruckus, the security tried their best to keep the people off her. But obliging to all her fans request, Manushi waited patiently and clicked pictures and selfies with all. While the video is proof of Manushi’s ardent fans, it also gave a glimpse into the actor’s love for them!

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Needless to say, Manushi gave major fashion goals to her followers and fashion critics sporting an impressive yet comfy outfit exuding boss-lady vibes!  On the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘The Great Indian Family’ opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘Tehran’ with a few other unannounced projects.

