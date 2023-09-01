Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he went 'bald' for his fans in the film

Shah Rukh Khan flew to Dubai to unveil the trailer of Jawan at the iconic skyscraper of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa. He also revealed he went bald for his fans in the movie. He revealed that it was the first and last time that he went bald for his fans in the film.

With his upcoming action-thriller film Jawan all set to release on September 7 this year, Shah Rukh Khan is out and about, promoting it most uniquely. Earlier, he was launching the audio with other co-actors in Chennai. After wrapping the event, King Khan flew to Dubai to unveil the trailer of Jawan at the iconic skyscraper of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa. In the movie, the actor is playing more than five different characters. In one of them, he also went bald. During the Jawan launch at Burj Khalifa, the Pathaan actor told his fans to watch the film and give it their love as he went bald in it for them.

He said, "I have been bald also, and that is something I have never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I've gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka. (I went bald for you people. So, to honour this, please go and watch the film. Who knows if you will get another chance to see me bald.)"

On Thursday, August 30, the Dubai Mall was flooded with SRK fans, scanning every nook and corner, hoping to get a peek of King Khan of Bollywood. After a dhamakedaar entry, Shah Rukh performed on the song Zinda Banta. The Arabic version of the peppy number Chaleya was sung by singers Grini and Jamila El B.

For those unaware, in the trailer, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of both father and son. The plot is intriguing. The trailer gives a glimpse of love, action, drama, emotions, a compelling storyline, finest performances with high-octane action sequences that are just flawless and spectacular. Nayanthara's love story with the father's (SRK) son is unmissable. The movie stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and others in pivotal roles and is dropping in theatres on September 7, directed by Atlee Kumar.

