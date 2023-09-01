Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to fan booking an entire restaurant to meet him

As Dubai witnessed the grand event of the 'Jawan' trailer at Burj Khalifa in Dubai; a fan booked an entire restaurant to watch him. Shah Rukh's witty response added to the charm of the already grand event---by Amrita Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan had a delightful response to a devoted fan who went to great lengths to show his admiration. During the grand trailer launch event for his upcoming film "Jawan" at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan was informed by the anchor that a fan and his family had booked an entire restaurant to watch the trailer launch and meet him. This gesture clearly touched Shah Rukh Khan, and he responded with his trademark wit and charm.

In his reply, Shah Rukh Khan humorously said, "Keep the dinner ready... I'm coming there." He playfully acknowledged the fan's effort and warmth. He continued by saying, "And some wet towels. I need to wash myself, please... It's very hot in this red jacket like I've told everyone today. Thank you so much everyone, God bless you." With this response, Shah Rukh Khan not only appreciated the fan's gesture but also shared a light moment with his audience.

"Jawan," the eagerly awaited action-packed film, holds significant importance for Shah Rukh Khan as it marks his first collaboration with director Atlee. The film showcases Shah Rukh Khan in various roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Additionally, the movie features Nayanthara, a prominent South Indian actress, making her Bollywood debut. National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi portrays the main antagonist, adding to the film's intrigue.

Fans who also got to witness the Arabic version of Chaleya song at the #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa event.

SRK unveiled the trailer of Jawan on Burj Khalifa today and left everyone stunned. While SRK danced on the songs of Jawan, what actually came to surprise of everyone was when SRK launched the Arabic version of loving melody ' Chaleya' song featuring Nayanthara, where SRK himself grooved and ended the song with his iconic pose.

The powerful action-packed trailer launch was unveiled by SRK with 20,000+ fans on this world-famous landmark. Along with SRK, director Atlee, music director Anirudh Ravichander and producer Bhushan Kumar graced their presence at the grand trailer event.

The movie also boasts a star-studded cast, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance, alongside Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others in supporting roles. The musical score, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography by GK Vishnu contribute to the film's captivating atmosphere. "Jawan" is produced under Shah Rukh Khan's home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, adding a personal touch to this highly anticipated project. It releases worldwide in theatres on the 7th of September 2023.