Mansoor Ali Khan withdraws anticipatory bail over remarks against Trisha Krishnan

The Tamil actor Mansoor Ali withdrew the anticipatory bail over remarks against his co-star Trisha Krishnan. The actor applied for bail this morning.

The information about the police station where the case was registered was wrongly given in the anticipatory bail application. Meanwhile, the judge stated that the court is not the place for jokes. Mansoor Ali Khan appeared at the police station after the anticipatory bail application was withdrawn. He had earlier given a letter that he would appear tomorrow, but after withdrawing the plea, he reached the police station.

Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

The actor applied for bail this morning. A case has been registered on charges of insulting women and making sexually explicit remarks. The National Commission for Women directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to file the case against the actor. Following this, Mansoor held a press conference in Chennai and made it clear that he would not apologise for the controversial remark.

During the press conference, Mansoor asserted that the rape scenes in the movie are not real and claimed that he will continue to act with actress Trisha. He further stated that he has gained more popularity through the controversy.

Trisha responded strongly to this remark, indicating her disapproval of Mansoor's inappropriate comments. The incident has sparked controversy and led to legal action against Mansoor for alleged derogatory remarks, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding such issues in the entertainment industry.