Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mansoor Ali Khan withdraws anticipatory bail over remarks against Trisha Krishnan

    The Tamil actor Mansoor Ali withdrew the anticipatory bail over remarks against his co-star Trisha Krishnan. The actor applied for bail this morning.

    Mansoor Ali Khan withdraws anticipatory bail over remarks against Trisha Krishnan rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    The Tamil actor Mansoor Ali withdrew the anticipatory bail over remarks against his co-star Trisha Krishnan. The information about the police station where the case was registered was wrongly given in the anticipatory bail application. Meanwhile, the judge stated that the court is not the place for jokes. Mansoor Ali Khan appeared at the police station after the anticipatory bail application was withdrawn. He had earlier given a letter that he would appear tomorrow, but after withdrawing the plea, he reached the police station. 

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    The actor applied for bail this morning. A case has been registered on charges of insulting women and making sexually explicit remarks. The National Commission for Women directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to file the case against the actor. Following this, Mansoor held a press conference in Chennai and made it clear that he would not apologise for the controversial remark.

    During the press conference, Mansoor asserted that the rape scenes in the movie are not real and claimed that he will continue to act with actress Trisha. He further stated that he has gained more popularity through the controversy.

    Trisha responded strongly to this remark, indicating her disapproval of Mansoor's inappropriate comments. The incident has sparked controversy and led to legal action against Mansoor for alleged derogatory remarks, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding such issues in the entertainment industry.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri lost thousands of followers vkp

    Why Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri lost thousands of followers

    Animal trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor's film promises goosebumps; Bobby Deol adds element ATG

    Animal trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor's film promises goosebumps; Bobby Deol adds element

    Lal Salaam: Aishwarya Rajnikanth film's release officially confirmed for this date SHG

    Lal Salaam: Aishwarya Rajnikanth film's release officially confirmed for this date

    Fahadh Faasil slipped into depression after 'Kaiyethum Doorath' failed at box office; read more RBA

    Fahadh Faasil slipped into depression after 'Kaiyethum Doorath' failed at box office; read more

    Actor Suriya sustains injury while shooting for Kanguva rkn

    Actor Suriya sustains injury while shooting for Kanguva

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale Check out new price how to buy it gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale; Check out new price & how to buy it

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this vkp

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this

    cricket Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy osf

    Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy

    Winter healing sips 6 soothing drinks to ease cough and cold gcw eai

    Winter's healing sips: 6 soothing drinks to ease cough and cold

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef vkp

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon