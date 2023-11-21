Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

Indian actor, music composer, writer, and producer Mansoor Ali Khan has landed into trouble after the National Commission for Women decided to file a suo moto case against him for his derogatory remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. DGP has been directed to impose sections including IPC 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). This action comes in after a video of Mansoor circulated online where he is said saying that he missed doing a bedroom scene with Trisha in the recently released film 'Leo'.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Ali Khan remains unapologetic for his recent comments against actress Trisha Krishnan, his co-actor in the film Leo. The actor, embroiled in controversy, held a press meeting today that seemed more like a justification for his actions than a sincere apology.

During the meeting, Mansoor Ali Khan mocked the Tamil actors' union (Nadigar Sangam) for supporting Trisha Krishnan and expressed satisfaction with the media attention, implying it has contributed to his popularity. He continued to justify his actions and words within the context of cinema.

Mansoor Ali Khan took a defiant stance, initially mocking the Nadigar Sangam for supporting actress Trisha Krishnan. He criticized the union for not addressing what he referred to as "atrocities" by actors within their organization, emphasizing the lack of an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the reality of the situation.

Continuing his address, Mansoor Ali Khan spoke at length about the extensive media coverage his comments received across different languages. He highlighted the attention from English media, likening it to "Hollywood-level" coverage, and expressed satisfaction with the increased popularity he gained as a result. Throughout the meeting, the actor remained focused on justifying his actions and the words he had spoken earlier, maintaining a defiant tone amid the ongoing controversy.