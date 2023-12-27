Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said

    Recently, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan's first film, The Archies, which was released on Netflix earlier this month. The actor recalled his experience of sitting down with his 11-year-old daughter Ava and watching the film.
     

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The Archies, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, premiered on December 7 to mixed reviews on the internet. A part of the internet also panned the film for its cast's subpar performances. Manoj Bajpayee, the actor, has now released his Netflix assessment of Zoya Akhtar's much-discussed film.

    Manoj Bajpayee remembers watching The Archies with his 11-year-old daughter, Ava. “My daughter was watching The Archies, and I told her, ‘I am not liking it.’ She was like, ‘Okay,’ and by then, I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, and I remember Veronica and Betty. But she was also not liking it,” Manoj told Zoom in an interview.

    Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats

    Manoj further revealed that while watching The Archies, he advised his daughter to learn to speak Hindi like the characters in the film. This didn't sit well with Ava. “What is your problem, dad? Please let me watch the film,” Ava responded. She also told her father that he was not spending enough family time. Manoj added, “She said, ‘You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return.”

    Also Read: 'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

    Meanwhile, Farah Khan apparently liked a critical social media message of the Archies ensemble. The post was a cinematic review that made fun of their acting abilities in the film. Interestingly, Farah did not attend the film's star-studded premiere, despite her strong ties in the business, particularly with Shah Rukh Khan.

    Raveena Tandon 'accidentally' liked an Instagram post mocking Khushi and Agastya a few days ago. Her social media activities caught everyone's attention, and news of her like a post condemning the celebrity kids quickly went viral. Raveena later apologised to The Archies' staff.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration

    Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes ATG

    'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens SHOCKED to see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's getting intimate on national TV (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens SHOCKED to see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's getting intimate on national TV (WATCH)

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details AJR

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest vkp

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon