'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

Kareena Kapoor marked her impactful entry into the OTT space with 'Jaane Jaan' and ventured into production. Featured on Forbes India's cover, she's celebrated for her achievements, including a critically acclaimed role in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Kareena Kapoor, an undisputed star reigning over the film industry for more than two decades, made a stellar entry into the OTT space this year with her captivating debut in "Jaane Jaan." The actress, known for her unwavering dedication to the craft, has now graced the cover of Forbes India, marking two significant milestones in her career – her OTT debut and her venture into production.

Forbes India acknowledged Kareena's accomplishments in a post on their Instagram, stating, "This year recorded two major milestones for Kareena Kapoor Khan—OTT debut and turning producer. Her single-minded focus and dedication to craft have made her one of the Showstoppers for our final issue of 2023." Kareena expressed her gratitude by sharing the cover page on her Instagram stories, writing, "Thank You…feeling Merry and Happy."

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, showering the actress with praise such as "Queen KKK" and "Awesome Bebo," accompanied by a plethora of heart emojis.

Adding to the festive cheer, Kareena Kapoor celebrated a cozy Christmas with her family in London. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh joined her in embracing the winter charm of London, attending a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The joyous family moments were shared by Kareena on her social media, capturing the warmth and happiness of the holiday season.

Looking ahead, Kareena Kapoor is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming thriller "The Buckingham Murders," directed by Hansal Mehta. Revealing details about her character on Netflix's The Actors' Roundtable 2023, she disclosed that her role portrays a heartbroken mother who transforms into a detective after a tragic incident involving her child. The narrative unfolds as she navigates a new community, grappling with the challenges of the case assigned to her.

"The Buckingham Murders" received acclaim during its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and was showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October as part of the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.