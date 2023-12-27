Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said

    Bollywood actor Nana Patekar went gaga over Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. And recently, in an interview, he said that the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), confirmed a triumphant victory for the third consecutive term.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to occur next year, have prompted various political theories. Elections to the Lok SabhaVeteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, on the other hand, is certain that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a third straight term. 

    In an interview with Zee News, Patekar revealed his belief: "Just wait and watch how the BJP comes back to power in a big way. They have been doing great work, and there is no alternative.” The veteran actor went on to say that he would not be shocked if the BJP secured 375 to 400 seats in the next elections.

    Also Read: Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

    Patekar, who earlier praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, restated his support for the BJP, highlighting the party's remarkable initiatives. He expressed his appreciation for Modi, recalling a personal interaction with him during Modi's stint as Gujarat Chief Minister. Patekar also supported the BJP government's controversial demonetisation decision in 2016, pushing his admirers and followers to do the same.

    “Demonetisation is a worthy endeavour. Terrorism will suffer as a result of demonetisation,” Patekar had claimed. He advised the general public to put up with the momentary inconveniences while highlighting the long-term advantages of combating black money and counterfeit cash in the parallel economy. Patekar recognised the modest challenges that the public encountered as a result of demonetisation while emphasising the larger national effect.

    Also Read: ‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

    With Lok Sabha elections set for April and May, and the Code of Conduct potentially entering effect in February, the political climate is heating up. The Election Commission has yet to formally declare the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, leaving the country in suspense as the political drama unfolds.

    Nana Patekar's confident forecasts supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Modi contribute to the continuing debate around the approaching elections, where the nation awaits the outcome that will alter its political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gives major update on Jr NTR-starrer release date, details here RKK

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out' RKK

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi visibility almost zero flights diverted trains delayed gcw

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon