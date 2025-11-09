Manish Malhotra opens up about his bold shift from fashion designing to filmmaking, vowing to continue producing movies despite failures. The designer shares how passion, not fear, drives his new creative journey.

After three decades of making Bollywood look and feel different, master designer Manish Malhotra has stepped into an exciting new chapter-film production. Malhotra has styled some of the most iconic looks in Hindi cinema, and now he has set up his own banner for content-driven films, bridging the gap between style and substance. He believes the new path is not just a career transition but a natural expansion of his creative journey.

Manish Malhotra Opens Up On His New Career Path:

While talking about the filmmaking world, he said that failures do not scare him. He did accept that creative fields constitute uncertainties, but passion should, in turn, win over fear. “Even if my first few films don’t work, I won’t stop producing. I’ve never been afraid of starting over,” he said. He wanted to join the bandwagon of holding a fort for honest storytelling, not constructing formulaic successes.

Reasons Behind The Move

The thought of entering production had been brewing behind his mind for years. After spending decades, watching cinema from the very back eye, as a costume designer, stylist, and creative consultant, he felt ready to take on the challenge of seeing stories born from the producer’s chair. The lockdown period, he says, has given him clarity and courage to walk this long-desired road.

Never Heading Back To Comfort Zones

Manish has said that once he took up filmmaking, it was not going to be an experiment he would pull back from. “Even if I face setbacks, I won’t go back to doing only clothes. Fashion will always be a part of me but films give me a chance to exercise a different kind of creativity." He sees them both as fashion and film as working together whereby experience in one enhances the view for the other.

In Terms Of Tomorrow: New Vision For Cinema

Manish is supporting movie projects under his banner with stories that go heavy on narrative and emotional depth rather than starring big names. He aims to strike a balance between working with fresh talent and some very seasoned ones in order to ensure their commercial viability and artistic integrity. His motto for this new journey is simply this: "Learn, create, and keep moving forward-no matter what."