Sarzameen to Mandala Murders: 5 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS week
From patriotic dramas to Korean sports stories, this week’s OTT lineup offers thrilling mysteries, heartfelt tales, and comedy. Here are 5 exciting new releases you won’t want to miss!
Sarzameen
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Sarzameen to stream on Jio Hotstar from July 25. Kajol will also be seen in an important role in this film. This film is a patriotic drama film that revolves around an army officer and his son, who gets involved in terrorist activities. Ever since the trailer of this film came out, people have been waiting for its release.
Mandala Murders
Vaani Kapoor's murder mystery thriller film Mandala Murders is releasing on the OTT platform Netflix on July 25, 2025. She is going to make her OTT debut through this film. The story of this film revolves around two detectives who investigate mysterious murder cases. In such a situation, it will be special to see how much Vaani is able to show on OTT.
Rangeen
Vineet Kumar Singh's web series Rangeen will be streamed on Prime Video from 25 July at midnight. Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the lead role in this series. Along with him, Rajshree Deshpande, Taruk Raina, Meghna Malik, Nirmal Chiraniya, and Avinash Gautam will also be seen in important roles. Talking about the story of this series, it is the story of the life of a couple, in which the concepts of husband, wife and betrayal will be shown.
Saunkan Saunkne 2
Amy Virk's Punjabi comedy film 'Saunkan Saunkne 2' will release on OTT platform ZEE5 on July 25. It is a comedy-drama film that revolves around a man who already has two wives and a potential third wife.
The Winning Try
Nowadays, people like Korean dramas a lot. In such a situation, we have also brought a Korean show in this list. Korean drama The Winning Try will stream on Netflix on July 25. Its story revolves around a disgraced rugby player who becomes the coach of a high school team.