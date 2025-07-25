Image Credit : Social Media

Vineet Kumar Singh's web series Rangeen will be streamed on Prime Video from 25 July at midnight. Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the lead role in this series. Along with him, Rajshree Deshpande, Taruk Raina, Meghna Malik, Nirmal Chiraniya, and Avinash Gautam will also be seen in important roles. Talking about the story of this series, it is the story of the life of a couple, in which the concepts of husband, wife and betrayal will be shown.