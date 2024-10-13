Bigg Boss 18: Mallika Sherawat kisses and flirts with Salman Khan (WATCH)

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 is gaining popularity. A new promo was released a few hours ago, in which Mallika Sherawat is seen kissing and flirting with host Salman Khan. The video is going viral.

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 has been running for a week. A lot has been witnessed in the Bigg Boss house in the first week. There were fierce fights among the contestants. The contestants also clashed with each other over food. At the same time, the first eviction was also seen in Weekend Ka Vaar.

The first eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house was of Gadharaj. Now there are 18 contestants left in the show. Meanwhile, a new and explosive show promo has surfaced, the full episode of which will be available on Sunday from 9.30 pm. Many guests are arriving at the show on Sunday, and one of them is Mallika Sherawat. In the promo of Bigg Boss 18, she is seen flirting with Salman and kissing him.

Mallika Sherawat in Bigg Boss 18

Mallika Sherawat, who has been away from films for a long time, is seen in the recently released film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Mallika is coming to the show to promote her film. In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18 that has surfaced, Mallika can be seen entering Bigg Boss 18 in a red outfit. Colors TV has shared the new promo of the show on Instagram. Sharing the promo video, it is written - Mallika Sherawat came to meet Salman Khan, and we got to see a wonderful performance. Watch #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun at 9.30 pm, only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.

What's in the new promo of Bigg Boss 18

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan says that tonight will be the night of Tandav with the stars. Then Mallika Sherawat enters and Salman sees her and says - Mallika. Reaching Salman, Mallika says to Salman - You and I look into my eyes, Salman. Salman says - I am doing the same. Then Mallika says - Fire will break out; India's most eligible bachelor, you are in my eyes, you are my heart, as soon as she says this, Mallika grabs Salman and kisses him.

Salman's face is worth seeing. Let us tell you that apart from Rajkumar Rao-Tripti Dimri, some stars of Laughter Chef are also coming to the show on Sunday night. After watching the video, it is said that the night show will be very fun.

