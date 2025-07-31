Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Heeradas Murali, was booked for rape following a complaint by a female doctor in Kochi. He faces multiple allegations and is currently under police investigation.

Kochi Police registered a rape case against popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Heeradas Murali, following a complaint by a female doctor. The complaint alleges that Vedan sexually assaulted her multiple times across different locations in Kerala between 2021 and 2023. The case was officially registered late Wednesday night at the Thrikkakara police station.

According to senior police officials, Vedan faces several accusations beyond the recent rape allegation. He was previously arrested in April 2025 in a drug-related case but was later released on bail. Shortly after, the Forest Department took him into custody when a leopard tooth was found in his possession. He was again released on bail in that case.

Ongoing Investigation and Interrogation

The rapper has now been arrested by Kochi police and is currently under interrogation. Authorities are actively investigating the multiple charges leveled against him.

Apart from these legal troubles, Vedan has also been embroiled in controversy for his politically sensitive songs. In May 2025, a BJP leader filed a complaint against him, accusing Vedan of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based divisions through his music. This complaint was added to the list of ongoing cases involving the rapper.

Impact on Malayalam Music Industry

Vedan’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam music industry, which had celebrated him as one of the rising voices in rap. His legal troubles, however, now cast a shadow over his career.

Kochi Police have assured the public that the investigation is being carried out thoroughly and that justice will be served to all parties involved. The case continues to develop, with updates expected as police conclude their interrogation and gather further evidence.