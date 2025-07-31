Image Credit : VikatanTv

Nithya Menon Expresses Frustration Over Wedding Talks

Not only that, Nithya Menon said.. Why is it that whenever you see it, it's called a wedding? What's the point of this wedding? Wherever you go, they are killing you with the words "wedding, wedding"? Nithya Menon expressed her impatience in a way. Nithya Menon has not made a clear statement on marriage till now. She, who does not talk much about her personal life, surprised her fans with her comment this time. The clip related to this video has already gone viral on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Currently, Nithya Menon's comments are trending.