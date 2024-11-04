Malayalam actress Divya Sridhar marries motivational speaker; photos go viral

Malayalam television actress Divya Sridhar ended up marrying a man who was eleven years older than she was. Her wedding to television star Kriss Venugopal took place on October 30.

There are a lot of weddings these days. We've heard about so many celebrities getting married. Another wedding occurred lately in the South industry. Yes, a Malayalam TV starlet married a spiritual guru 11 years older than her. The wedding has become the buzz of the town, with everyone wanting to learn more about this pair. The actress is well-known in Malayalam and has appeared in several Tamil television productions. She is well-known for performing a variety of bad parts on television series. 

Yes, we're talking about Malayalam television actress Divya Sridhar. On October 30, she married Kriss Venugopal, a spiritual teacher, motivational speaker, and well-known television actor. This is Divya's second marriage. She has children from her first marriage and attended her second marriage.

Divya is 38, and Kriss 49. There is an 11-year age disparity, and many people have mocked the actress for it. They are mocking her for marrying an older man. They initially met on the set of the television show Patramattu.

Also Read: Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide?

During the shoot, they became friends, and this quickly escalated. Their friendship developed into love. One of Kriss' relatives encouraged him to learn more about Divya before moving further. He knew more about her and soon understood everything about her preferences and dislikes.

He soon proposed to Divya for marriage, and she promptly said yes. They were married on October 30, wed in the presence of their loved ones at the Guruvayur temple. Divya has previously disclosed that she initially asked her children if she should marry.

Also Read: Tabu turns 53: 7 best movies of the versatile actress

She stated that they expressed their support. Therefore, she went forward with this major move. 

