Hardik Pandya Sings Bhajan With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma; Photos Go Viral
Hardik Pandya Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently shared some new pictures and videos with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. In one video, Hardik is seen singing bhajans with Mahieka
Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend
Hardik Pandya was recently seen performing traditional rituals and worship with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Hardik wore a pink kurta-dhoti, while Mahieka was seen in a maroon salwar suit.
Hardik With Girlfriend
In another photo, Hardik Pandya is seen posing with a bat, while in another, he's kissing his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on the cheek. Mahieka is an Indian model interested in acting, fitness, and yoga.
Photos from Gym
Hardik Pandya shared more photos from the gym. In one picture, Mahieka is sitting on his lap, posing. In another, they are posing with their backs to the camera, arms on each other's shoulders.
Hardik Pandya Seen Playing With Pets
In another photo, Hardik Pandya is seen playing with his pets. Two dogs are visible in this picture. For context, Hardik Pandya divorced Natasa Stankovic in July 2024. He has a son with Natasa, named Agastya.
Gym Workout
Hardik Pandya also shared a picture from his gym workout. In this photo, he is seen sitting on a machine and talking to someone.
Hardik Pandya Practice Session
In other pictures, Hardik Pandya is seen practicing in the nets. Hardik was injured during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka on September 26. He has been out of Team India since then.
