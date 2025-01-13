Marco Box-office collection: Unni Mukundan starrer crosses 100 Crore; Read reports

Haneef Adeni directorial starring Unni Mukundan's 'Marco' has become a blockbuster of 2024 collecting 100 crores globally after it's 4th week of release

The Malayalam film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan, has become one of the biggest hits of 2024. This action-packed thriller crossed the ₹100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office within just 23 days, marking a first in Unni Mukundan’s career. The film grossed ₹45 crore in Kerala and ₹12 crore from the Hindi belt, where it started with modest collections of ₹1 lakh on its opening day. Positive word of mouth and gripping action sequences helped it gain momentum, securing its position as the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024 globally

Marco debuted during the pre-Christmas weekend and, despite strong competition from films like Barroz and Identity, dominated the Kerala box office. Though its collections slowed slightly in the fourth weekend due to the release of Rekhachithram, experts suggest it might reach ₹110 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired its streaming rights, with the digital release slated for late January or early February 2025. The OTT version is expected to feature extended scenes and additional content

The film is a spin-off of the 2019 movie Mikhael, focusing on the villain Marco. It narrates Marco’s quest for revenge after his adopted and visually impaired brother Victor is murdered. Victor’s dying words identify Russell Isaac as the killer, leading Marco, portrayed by Unni Mukundan, on a violent path to justice. The ensemble cast includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Durva Thaker, Anson Paul, Arjun Nandakumar, and others

Following the massive success of Marco, Unni Mukundan is set to star in the comedy-drama Get-Set Baby, directed by Vinay Govind. The film, scheduled for release in 2025, will feature a star-studded cast, including Nikhila Vimal and Chemban Vinod. Mukundan will showcase his comedic side, offering a refreshing contrast to the intensity of his role in Marco

