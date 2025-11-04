- Home
- Entertainment
- Madhuri Dixit Under Fire as Fans Call Canada Tour ‘Chaotic’ and Demand Ticket Refunds
Madhuri Dixit Under Fire as Fans Call Canada Tour ‘Chaotic’ and Demand Ticket Refunds
Madhuri Dixit is under scrutiny after her Canada tour show went viral for negative reasons, with fans claiming it began almost three hours late and describing it as chaotic and poorly managed.
Madhuri Dixit’s Canada Tour Video Goes Viral Amid Delay Allegations
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is facing criticism after her recent Canada tour show received negative responses from fans. Many attendees expressed frustration online after the performance reportedly began almost three hours later than the scheduled start time.
Fans Disappointed by Late Start
The event, originally set for the evening, started around 10 PM instead of the advertised 7:30 PM. Many attendees felt the delay was disrespectful to the audience, with some leaving early due to work or travel commitments. Fans described the show as poorly organized, with limited performances and engagement.
Demand for Refunds and Accountability
Following the event, several fans demanded refunds and criticized the organizers for mismanagement. Many pointed out that the promotional material did not accurately represent the structure or timing of the show. Some urged formal complaints to consumer protection authorities, emphasizing that fans deserve transparency and fair treatment when purchasing tickets.
While some supporters defended Madhuri Dixit, emphasizing her talent and professionalism, the overall response highlighted dissatisfaction with the tour’s organization. Fans hope the remaining shows are better managed and begin as scheduled.