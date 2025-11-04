Image Credit : Getty

Following the event, several fans demanded refunds and criticized the organizers for mismanagement. Many pointed out that the promotional material did not accurately represent the structure or timing of the show. Some urged formal complaints to consumer protection authorities, emphasizing that fans deserve transparency and fair treatment when purchasing tickets.

While some supporters defended Madhuri Dixit, emphasizing her talent and professionalism, the overall response highlighted dissatisfaction with the tour’s organization. Fans hope the remaining shows are better managed and begin as scheduled.