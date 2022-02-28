  • Facebook
    Madhuri Dixit's make-up artist reveals some secrets about the actress

    Celebrity make-up and hairstylist Nilam Kenia shares her experience on working with Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Madhuri Dixit's latest show The Fame Game was released on Netflix on February 25. The show marked Madhuri's OTT debut; produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in important roles. 

    However, the show The Fame Game has received mixed reactions from the viewers on social media. In the show, Madhuri plays the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who abruptly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance starts an investigation, which leads to more scrutiny on her life.

    Madhuri's make-up and hairstylist Nilam Kenia talks about the latest work in Fame Game. She has done the hairdo for Madhuri Dixit in the series. Talking about her experience, Nilam says,”I got the opportunity to work with MD on this series through my mentor well-known hair and make-up artist Florian Hurel. The hair looks were decided on the costumes and mood of the scene. And there were variations too - some places it was glam some places it had to be messy and haggard.” 

    Nilam also talked about the feedback she has been welcoming for Madhuri’s hairdo. She adds,”The response has been fantastic. I hope people like the series as the entire team has put in a lot of effort and hard work on the project. We had to ensure that it was designed to complement the mood of the scene.” 

    Nilam also has high regard for Madhuri Dixit. She says, "Madhuri Dixit is a true star in real sense. Working with her was sheer pleasure and memorable. At the same time a big learning experience as well. I was pretty nervous but she made me very comfortable and now it’s super fun to work with her. I can’t wait to work with her again."

    Nilam also feels now every medium gives excellent attention to the look part as every role has a different look. “Working for films and OTT is not very diverse. Nowadays, every character is charted out keeping hair, make-up and costume in mind. And even prosthetic make-up is needed for certain roles."

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
