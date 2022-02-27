Lock Upp: Is Raveena Tandon in Kangana Ranaut's show? Meet 16 contestants

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is streaming live tonight, February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Check out 16 celebrity inmates in Ekta Kapoor's show

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, a new reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, began streaming tonight with 16 celebrity inmates/contestants.



You can see Lock Upp on ALT Balaji and MX Player. In the past few days, Lock Upp has been making headlines for its choice of controversial contestants, including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal, and television sensation Karanvir Bohra. Every teaser, poster, and trailer has created a buzz on social media as people wait for its launch.



Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The makers of Lock Upp has now shared a new promo of the show featuring actor Raveena Tandon. Kangana introduced the actor as a new contestant; however, Raveena will not be a contestant.



Raveena will only be making a special appearance on the show. It is said that Raveena will be a jailer inside the Lock Upp house for a day. Kangana gave a tour of the jail during her conversation with Raveena and asked the latter to be the jailer for one day.



Lock Upp hit a roadblock just before its premiere when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism, and a court gave a stay order on its streaming date. However, the court later vacated the order and permitted the show to stream as planned.

