    All well with Amitabh Bachchan's health? Actor's tweet scares fans

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
    Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet made fans and social media users concerned about his health; read here

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet, has worried fans about his health. Yes, the actor is very active on social media and daily shares his updates with his followers. Amitabh Bachchan knows how to keep his fans entertained by sharing throwback pictures and funny quotes on his social media pages.
     

    However, Amitabh Bachchan's latest Tweet made his fans worrying about his health. On Sunday night, he took to his official Twitter handle to write, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️"
     

    Soon after he shared this tweet, fans started comment one user wrote, “Prayers for the Speedy recovery 🌹🙏," while another wrote, “All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It’s gd night time."
     

    Amitabh Bachchan, a 79-year-old, is still working and will soon be seen in his upcoming film Jhund where he plays the role of a football coach. The film is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer.
     

    Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in his kitty like Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K and Butterfly.

