Rewind OTT release: Sai Ronak, Amrutha Choudhary starrer to stream HERE from THIS date; Check

Rewind, the sci-fi action drama starring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Choudhary, captivated audiences with its gripping plot, twists, and stellar performances. Directed by Kalyan Chakravarthy, the film explores time travel, a fresh concept in Telugu cinema

Rewind OTT release: Sai Ronak, Amrutha Choudhary starrer to stream HERE from THIS date; Check ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

The sci-fi action drama Rewind, starring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Choudhary, received widespread appreciation from both fans and critics following its release in October 2024. The film, directed by Kalyan Chakravarthy, stood out for its gripping storyline, unexpected plot twists, and commendable performances by the cast. It explored the concept of time travel, a relatively fresh subject in Telugu cinema.

For those who missed the chance to watch Rewind in theatres, there is good news—the film will soon be available for streaming on an OTT platform.

The film is set to make its digital debut on Lionsgate Play on March 7 and will be available in both Hindi and Telugu. The streaming giant announced the news on Instagram, sharing a poster of Rewind and hinting at the film’s intriguing premise, suggesting that time is running out while the characters attempt to alter the past.

The storyline follows Karthik and Shanti’s love story, portraying the lengths to which Karthik goes to win Shanti back. Played by Sai Ronak and Amrutha Choudhary, the characters cross paths for the first time in an elevator, where Karthik instantly falls in love with Shanti. What begins as a moment of curiosity gradually develops into a deep emotional connection.

As Karthik gets to know Shanti better, he continuously makes efforts to impress her. However, just as their relationship starts to blossom, an unforeseen obstacle separates them, leaving Karthik heartbroken. Determined to reunite with her, he takes extreme measures—even manipulating time itself—to alter past events in the hopes of changing their fate.

Produced under the banner of Krosswire Kreations, Rewind also features Suresh, Samrat Reddy, Viva Raghav, Abhishek Viswakarma, and Ramu Gandham in pivotal roles.

Indian cinema has previously explored the theme of time travel through films such as Do Baara, Love Story 2050, Baar Baar Dekho, 24, Action Replayy, and Mark Antony, among others.

