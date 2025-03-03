Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH]

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has broken his silence on the India’s Got Latent controversy, where multiple influencers face allegations of promoting obscenity. In an emotional video, he urged fans to support him and keep him in their prayers as the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigates the matter

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has finally addressed the situation.

Chanchlani shared an emotional video on his social media, where he urged his followers to support him and keep him and his family in their prayers. In the video, he mentioned that he had come across messages from his fans and wanted to talk to them. However, he admitted that he was struggling to find the right words as the situation unfolded. He expressed determination to fight through the tough times, believing that such challenges would offer valuable lessons. He also shared that his work had been affected but assured his fans that he would return and work hard, requesting their continued support.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered earlier this month against several individuals associated with India’s Got Latent, including Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina. The case was filed over allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

Following the complaint, both Chanchlani and Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to provide their statements. Reports indicate that over 30 individuals have been summoned for questioning as part of the investigation. However, comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the show, has yet to have his statement recorded by the police.

