Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH]

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has broken his silence on the India’s Got Latent controversy, where multiple influencers face allegations of promoting obscenity. In an emotional video, he urged fans to support him and keep him in their prayers as the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigates the matter

Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has finally addressed the situation.

Chanchlani shared an emotional video on his social media, where he urged his followers to support him and keep him and his family in their prayers. In the video, he mentioned that he had come across messages from his fans and wanted to talk to them. However, he admitted that he was struggling to find the right words as the situation unfolded. He expressed determination to fight through the tough times, believing that such challenges would offer valuable lessons. He also shared that his work had been affected but assured his fans that he would return and work hard, requesting their continued support.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered earlier this month against several individuals associated with India’s Got Latent, including Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina. The case was filed over allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

ALSO READ: 'The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Following the complaint, both Chanchlani and Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to provide their statements. Reports indicate that over 30 individuals have been summoned for questioning as part of the investigation. However, comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the show, has yet to have his statement recorded by the police.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones NTI

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones

Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker ATG

Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker

Oscars 2025: Anora's big win; Where to watch, plot, cast and more insights MEG

Oscars 2025: Anora's big win; Where to watch, plot, cast and more insights

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe ATG

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE shk

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women dmn

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post HRD

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE ATG

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE

Recent Videos

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon