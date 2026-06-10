Madhuri Dixit recently shared some amazing behind-the-scenes stories from the 'Ek Do Teen' shoot. Did you know the crowd wasn't full of actors but real people pulled from the street? And that one man going shirtless started a trend that made the final cut?

The iconic song Ek Do Teen from the movie Tezaab is one track that gets everyone on their feet, even today. No party is complete without it. After all these years, the song's magic hasn't faded one bit. In a recent podcast, actress Madhuri Dixit shared a thrilling story from the song's shoot, including how one man got so excited he started waving his shirt in the air. Let's find out how this song became so real and legendary.

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A Crowd Pulled Straight from the Street

Madhuri Dixit revealed that for the shooting of Ek Do Teen, the crowd wasn't made up of professional dancers or junior artists. Instead, they were just regular people from the street. A team member stood outside and announced, "If you want to work in a movie, just come inside." That's how the shooting began.

While Madhuri was dancing, a man in the audience suddenly took off his shirt and threw it up in the air. Seeing this, the director, N. Chandra, got very excited and shouted, "Yes, this is exactly what I want!" After that, many other people in the crowd started taking off their shirts and waving them, creating the raw energy we see in the song.

The Idea Came from a Ganpati Pandal

The song's origin is just as interesting. The composer, Laxmikant, had once heard a special tune at a Ganpati pandal. He started humming it with the dummy words '1, 2, 3, 4'. When the idea was shared with lyricist Javed Akhtar, he loved the counting concept. He then decided to write the entire song's lyrics based on numbers.

The Song That Won Awards

Ek Do Teen completely changed the fortunes of singer Alka Yagnik. She won her first-ever award for Best Playback Singer for this song. Meanwhile, choreographer Saroj Khan's iconic steps became the talk of the town. Thanks to this song, Saroj Khan won the first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.