    Maaveeran trailer: Sivakarthikeyan turns cartoonist, who gets into trouble with a politician (WATCH)

    Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran gets thumbs up from Tamil star Silambarasan AKA Simbu and social media users. Sivakarthikeyan's action-filled trailer raises expectations; the movie will release in theatres on July 14.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Sivakarthikeyan is back with another mainstream entertainment after 'Prince'. The film, Maaveeran, is directed by Madonne Ashwin, of Mandela's renown. Maaveeran's trailer was presented on July 2 during a lavish pre-release event in Chennai. The movie will be released in theatres on July 14, and it will also be dubbed in Telugu as Mahaveerudu. If there were ever a competition among films for defying expectations, Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran would be a strong contender for a nomination. The film needs to live up to expectations.

    That is obvious from the film's recently released trailer. The filmmakers have done an excellent job of concealing the movie's plot. As a result, the trailer complies with viewers' expectations of the film by keeping them wondering about what is happening.

    Maaveeran is one of 2023's most anticipated films. Maaveeran's trailer depicts Sivakarthikeyan as a cartoonist. He gets into a fight with a politician. In-depth information regarding the problem is scarce. We also notice Sivakarthikeyan staring up at the sky and changing.

    Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, rushed to Twitter to praise Maaveeran's crew.

    This time, Sivakarthikeyan has opted to collaborate with a potential new filmmaker. Regarding film selections, the actor has one of the most fascinating slates. He has Ayalaan and the film with A R Murugadoss after Maaveeran. The film's director is Madonne, whose debut film was Mandela, starring Yogi Babu. He received the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his first film. 

    Sivakarthikeyan plays the protagonist, and Mysskin plays the antagonist. Aditi Shankar played the heroine. In the film, veteran actress Saritha plays Sivakarthikeyan's mother. Manosha and Sunil from Cook With Comali are among the cast. The technical team includes cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, composer Bharath Shankar, and editor Philomin Raj.

    Maaveeran storyline:
    Maaveeran means "great warrior," therefore one would anticipate it to be a film in which the hero is shown as courageous. Essentially, a film with a good man beating up on a bad guy pattern. The creators certainly duped the viewers into believing this was the case.

    At the start of the trailer, Sivakarthikeyan is shown viciously stamping a politician's poster with his foot. One has to ask what motivated this individual to execute such an act of violence, especially in public. The opponent is this politician, whose poster is furiously smashed. However, as the trailer proceeds, we learn that the poster has been trapped in the shoes of Sivakarthikeyan's character. And everyone around him misinterpreted his act of aggression. 

    However, what is done is done. And the guy must now confront the repercussions of his actions. The teaser impresses us once further, as it appears to have some fantastical aspects. When Sivakarthikeyan glances up, he transforms into a new person. However, the changes he goes through are not depicted in the teaser, which raises the level of interest among fans. 

