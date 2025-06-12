Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tragically passed away at 68 in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. His political career spanned decades, from his beginnings in the RSS and ABVP to becoming the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The nation mourns the loss of senior BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tragically passed away in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He was 68.

Who is Vijay Rupani?

Vijay Rupani is a senior politician who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon), Burma, Rupani's family migrated to Rajkot, Gujarat, during the political turmoil in Southeast Asia. He completed his Bachelor of Arts and Law degrees from Saurashtra University.

Rise in politics

Rupani's entry into politics began with his involvement in the RSS and student politics through the ABVP. He started his political journey as a municipal corporator in Rajkot in 1987 and later served as Mayor from 1996 to 1997. Rupani was elected to the Gujarat Assembly multiple times, earning a reputation for his loyalty to the BJP and clean image.

In August 2016, Rupani succeeded Anandiben Patel as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat. During his tenure, he steered the state through critical phases of industrial growth and post-Covid recovery. Rupani's governance focused on investment, infrastructure, and social welfare schemes.

Notable initiatives

Some of Rupani's notable initiatives include launching the "Digital Seva Setu" scheme to bridge digital gaps in rural areas, improving water management through the "Sujalam Sufalam" Jal Abhiyan, launching the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 and initiatives for tribal upliftment.

Personal life

Rupani was married to Anjali Rupani, a social worker and philanthropist. The couple had one son. He was known for his soft-spoken nature, disciplined lifestyle, and strong spiritual grounding.