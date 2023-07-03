Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner

    With the finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Akhil Marar's remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. His well-deserved win and the luxury car prize signify a crowing end to an exciting season filled with tension, amazement, and intense competition.
     

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 7:47 AM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's high-stakes adventure concluded in a thrilling grand finale, revealing the ultimate champion and finishing a riveting story full of drama, strategy, and difficult challenges. Akhil Marar, a well-known Malayalam film director and television personality, successfully secured the title of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 champion. Akhil's amazing performances and captivating personality have captured viewers from the beginning of the season, garnering enormous acclaim and accolades.

    As the grand finale unfolded, the audience waited for the winner to be announced, and Akhil Marar's name was met with thunderous acclaim. He not only won the championship and an award of Rs 50 lakh, but he also got an unexpected surprise. One of the show's prestigious sponsors, Maruti Suzuki, awarded Akhil with the keys to a brand-new Fronx SUV, adding to his historic triumph. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner RBA

    On Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Akhil Marar's spectacular journey was highlighted by his unequalled popularity and magnificent exhibition of abilities. From excelling in difficult games and chores to displaying wit and verbal brilliance during discussions, Akhil's dynamic nature and ability to amuse have earned him both praise and applause.

    Akhil's charismatic personality and innovative approach to the programme garnered him a large following base throughout the season. Despite criticism for his expressive approach, Akhil's involvement in Bigg Boss proved to be a watershed moment, converting criticism into adulation and consolidating his place as a deserved champion.

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner RBA

    Even before the game began, Akhil Marar stood out as a frontrunner in a season of 21 participants. His exceptional performance, smart thought, and skill in navigating problems made him a force to be reckoned with. He demonstrated outstanding skill and won hearts as a great performer, easily tickling the audience's funny bones with his humour and charm.

    Also Read: Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

    Talking about Akhil Marar's work in Malayalam cinema, besides direction, he also does screenwriting, his directorial debut with the film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam. 

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration ADC

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show! anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    VD18 Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie ADC

    'VD18': Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie

    Happy birthday Margot Robbie: Here are 10 unknown facts about actress ADC EIA

    Happy birthday Margot Robbie: Here are 10 unknown facts about actress

    Jacqueline Fernandez buys luxury house in Juhu; becomes neighbour with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Video) RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez buys luxury house in Juhu; becomes neighbour with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Video)

    Recent Stories

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration ADC

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration

    Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and status for Facebook/WhatsApp to share RBA

    Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and status for Facebook/WhatsApp to share

    Daily Horoscope for July 3, 2023: Aries, Gemini to face a difficult day; good day for Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for July 3, 2023: Aries, Gemini to face a difficult day; good day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for July 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from July 3 to July 9 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from July 3 to July 9, 2023

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon