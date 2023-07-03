Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner

With the finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Akhil Marar's remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. His well-deserved win and the luxury car prize signify a crowing end to an exciting season filled with tension, amazement, and intense competition.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's high-stakes adventure concluded in a thrilling grand finale, revealing the ultimate champion and finishing a riveting story full of drama, strategy, and difficult challenges. Akhil Marar, a well-known Malayalam film director and television personality, successfully secured the title of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 champion. Akhil's amazing performances and captivating personality have captured viewers from the beginning of the season, garnering enormous acclaim and accolades.

As the grand finale unfolded, the audience waited for the winner to be announced, and Akhil Marar's name was met with thunderous acclaim. He not only won the championship and an award of Rs 50 lakh, but he also got an unexpected surprise. One of the show's prestigious sponsors, Maruti Suzuki, awarded Akhil with the keys to a brand-new Fronx SUV, adding to his historic triumph.

On Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Akhil Marar's spectacular journey was highlighted by his unequalled popularity and magnificent exhibition of abilities. From excelling in difficult games and chores to displaying wit and verbal brilliance during discussions, Akhil's dynamic nature and ability to amuse have earned him both praise and applause.

Akhil's charismatic personality and innovative approach to the programme garnered him a large following base throughout the season. Despite criticism for his expressive approach, Akhil's involvement in Bigg Boss proved to be a watershed moment, converting criticism into adulation and consolidating his place as a deserved champion.

Even before the game began, Akhil Marar stood out as a frontrunner in a season of 21 participants. His exceptional performance, smart thought, and skill in navigating problems made him a force to be reckoned with. He demonstrated outstanding skill and won hearts as a great performer, easily tickling the audience's funny bones with his humour and charm.

Talking about Akhil Marar's work in Malayalam cinema, besides direction, he also does screenwriting, his directorial debut with the film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.