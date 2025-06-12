Kesari to Devdas: 7 Bollywood movie set that caught fires
Several film sets have caught fire during shooting, resulting in casualties and significant damage. Here are a few such incidents
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 06:38 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Kesari
A fire broke out on the Kesari set. Everyone survived, but the set suffered heavy damage.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Dabangg 2
A fire on the Dabangg 2 set left three people seriously injured.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Devdas
Two people died in a fire on the Devdas film set.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Mother India
A major fire broke out on the Mother India set. Sunil Dutt saved Nargis's life.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Main Tera Hero
A fire broke out on the Main Tera Hero set, but everyone survived.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
The Sword of Tipu Sultan
50 people died in a fire on The Sword of Tipu Sultan set.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Raja Harishchandra
A fire on the Raja Harishchandra set caused significant damage.
