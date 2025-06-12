3 Reasons Why Cody Rhodes Shouldn’t Win WWE King of the Ring 2025
Cody Rhodes is a top star, but here's why he shouldn't win the 2025 WWE King of the Ring. From title contention to storyline balance, the crown should go elsewhere.
He Already Has a Clear Title Path
Cody Rhodes doesn’t need the King of the Ring crown to chase gold. After a strong run as Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes dropped the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. But he bounced back quickly by pinning Cena at Money in the Bank 2025 and firmly re-establishing himself as the top contender.
That alone sets up a potential blockbuster rematch at SummerSlam. Rhodes going after the King of the Ring win feels redundant when he’s already on a direct collision course with the champ. The spot should go to someone else looking to break through.
The Outcome Feels Too Predictable
Since his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been one of the company’s top babyfaces. His popularity, star power, and recent momentum make him a heavy favorite in any bracket. That’s exactly the problem.
Putting him in the tournament, especially while riding high off the Cena storyline, makes the whole thing feel too obvious. Fans like surprises, and Cody winning this year’s King of the Ring risks undercutting the unpredictability that makes the event special. It’s better to pull him out of the bracket and let someone else keep the audience guessing.
Sami Zayn Has the Stronger Story Right Now
Sami Zayn’s road to the King of the Ring semifinals on RAW has sparked real interest. He’s locked in a storyline with Karrion Kross, built around their clashing beliefs. Zayn insists he can rise to the top without turning dark. Kross, on the other hand, believes Zayn’s true power lies in embracing his darker side.
This feud is interesting, and Zayn winning the tournament could push it to another level. With or without a title involved, Zayn vs. Kross could be a show-stealer. Letting Sami take the crown opens that door and gives fans a new storyline.