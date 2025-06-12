Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes doesn’t need the King of the Ring crown to chase gold. After a strong run as Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes dropped the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. But he bounced back quickly by pinning Cena at Money in the Bank 2025 and firmly re-establishing himself as the top contender.

That alone sets up a potential blockbuster rematch at SummerSlam. Rhodes going after the King of the Ring win feels redundant when he’s already on a direct collision course with the champ. The spot should go to someone else looking to break through.