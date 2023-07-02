Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'VD18': Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie

    After Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee has paired up with Varun Dhawan for the upcoming movie, 'VD18'. The action film will begin production around the end of July or the beginning of August, and it will hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

    VD18 Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 8:36 PM IST

    Actor Varun Dhawan is currently working with director Atlee, who is getting ready to make his Hindi directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan. On May 31, 2024, their upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'VD18', is slated to open in theatres. Varun informed his followers of the exciting news on Instagram. On Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed information about the movie, including the fact that Murad Khetani and Atlee will produce it as an action-entertainment movie. It will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, known for his 2019 debut picture 'Kee'. Varun has often demonstrated his acting prowess. He began his career in show business with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', and ever since then, he has played a variety of characters and delighted audiences. The actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “VD18, May 31, 2024, in theatres.”

    VD18 Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie ADC

    ALSO READ: Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man release date revealed; releasing on THIS date

    Trade analyst Adarsh Taran, in a post tweeted : “#VarunDhawan to star in Atlee presentation… 31 May 2024 release… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed by #Kalees… 31 May 2024 release.”.  To give the audience a large-scale action experience, the crew is coming together to make this film. Regarding the cast and title, not much else has been disclosed. According to media sources, the movie would take four to five months to shoot even though the tale is filled with drama and emotion. Atlee and Murad Khetani are collaborating to produce the movie. Atlee is currently anticipating the debut of his forthcoming movie, 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

    The movie will debut on September 7 in theatres. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up filming for the espionage action movie 'Citadel'. The 'Family Man' directors Raj and DK are in charge of the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'. In addition, Varun has 'Bawaal' by Nitesh Tiwari scheduled for release in October. 

    ALSO READ: 'Weird and Creepy': Netizens troll Uorfi Javed's 'golden breast plate' blouse inspired by Cardi B (Video)

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 8:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy birthday Margot Robbie: Here are 10 unknown facts about actress ADC EIA

    Happy birthday Margot Robbie: Here are 10 unknown facts about actress

    Jacqueline Fernandez buys luxury house in Juhu; becomes neighbour with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Video) RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez buys luxury house in Juhu; becomes neighbour with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Video)

    K46 teaser Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2 ADC

    'K46' teaser: Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations ADC

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations

    Kangana Ranaut Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at Tiku Weds Sheru Success Party here what netizens said RBA

    Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at 'Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party; here's what netizens said

    Recent Stories

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH) snt

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH)

    Here are 7 effective ways of saving money if you are a spendthrift ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways of saving money if you are a spendthrift

    Monsoon season: From 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to 'Ghanan Ghanan', listen to these 7 songs to enjoy your rains anr EAI

    Monsoon season: From 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to 'Ghanan Ghanan', listen to these 7 songs to enjoy your rains

    Kolkata Here are top 7 places to visit in city of joy ADC EIA

    Kolkata: Here are top 7 places to visit in 'city of joy'

    Lack of confidence to speak English? Here are 10 tips to improve your speaking skills anr EAI

    Lack of confidence to speak English? Here are 10 tips to improve your speaking skills

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon