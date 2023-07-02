'VD18': Varun Dhawan collaborates with 'Jawan' director Atlee; check out release date of movie

After Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee has paired up with Varun Dhawan for the upcoming movie, 'VD18'. The action film will begin production around the end of July or the beginning of August, and it will hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently working with director Atlee, who is getting ready to make his Hindi directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan. On May 31, 2024, their upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'VD18', is slated to open in theatres. Varun informed his followers of the exciting news on Instagram. On Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed information about the movie, including the fact that Murad Khetani and Atlee will produce it as an action-entertainment movie. It will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, known for his 2019 debut picture 'Kee'. Varun has often demonstrated his acting prowess. He began his career in show business with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', and ever since then, he has played a variety of characters and delighted audiences. The actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “VD18, May 31, 2024, in theatres.”

Trade analyst Adarsh Taran, in a post tweeted : “#VarunDhawan to star in Atlee presentation… 31 May 2024 release… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed by #Kalees… 31 May 2024 release.”. To give the audience a large-scale action experience, the crew is coming together to make this film. Regarding the cast and title, not much else has been disclosed. According to media sources, the movie would take four to five months to shoot even though the tale is filled with drama and emotion. Atlee and Murad Khetani are collaborating to produce the movie. Atlee is currently anticipating the debut of his forthcoming movie, 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The movie will debut on September 7 in theatres. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up filming for the espionage action movie 'Citadel'. The 'Family Man' directors Raj and DK are in charge of the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'. In addition, Varun has 'Bawaal' by Nitesh Tiwari scheduled for release in October.

