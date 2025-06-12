Ahmedabad plane crash: Actor Vikrant Massey mourns the loss of his cousin, Clive Kunder, first officer on the ill-fated AI171 flight.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Actor Vikrant Massey lost his cousin, Clive Kunder, in the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

In an Instagram post, Vikrant offered condolences to the victims and their families, revealing Clive was the first officer on "that fateful" AI171 flight, which crashed minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today," he posted.





Govt to set up panel to strength aviation safety following AI plane crash

The government will constitute a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to enhance aviation safety following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with 242 people onboard.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who visited the crash site, said on Thursday that a formal probe has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in accordance with international standards laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.

"The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," Naidu said in a post on X.