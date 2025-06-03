Rajkummar Rao has once again stepped out of his comfort zone, unveiling his fierce new look in the highly anticipated action-thriller 'Maalik.'

The teaser for the film dropped recently, giving fans an exclusive sneak peek into a raw, unrelenting world where power, ambition, and survival reign supreme.

A Ruthless Transformation

In a stark departure from his previous roles, Rajkummar Rao transforms into a ruthless gangster, showcasing a persona brimming with menace and intensity.

The teaser's gripping visuals and fierce storytelling promise to deliver an action-packed cinematic experience.

Taking to social media to share the teaser, Rao wrote, "Paida nahi hue to kya, ban to sakte hain #Maalik," (If you were not born for it, you can still become it).

Maalik marks Rajkummar Rao's first foray into the action genre, and the intensity of his portrayal is unlike anything audiences have seen before.

In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his excitement about taking on the role, revealing how different the experience was from his past roles.

"I am very excited about it. It was challenging. It was very, very different for me, the whole experience of playing Maalik and shooting for the film. This is the first time I am venturing into an action genre, and it's raw in nature. Every beat of the character, of the script--everything about the film--feels so different from anything I have done before. I hope this project becomes a milestone in my career," said Rao.

Direction, Release Date, and Production

'Maalik' is directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, with Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani serving as the producers.

The film has been creating waves ever since its announcement on August 31, 2024, and is now gearing up for its theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

It was originally slated for release on June 20 but has since been rescheduled.

With Rajkummar Rao at the forefront, Maalik is shaping up to be a powerful exploration of the underworld, as well as the lengths one will go to for power and survival.

Before 'Maalik', Rajkummar Rao was seen in the comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', opposite Wamiqa Gabbi.