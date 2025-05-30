Rajkummar Rao and Vaamika Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf faced considerable controversy surrounding its release. However, despite the controversy, the film is receiving a good response at the box office. The film is performing well at a time when Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is also doing well. Meanwhile, the 7th-day collection figures for Bhool Chuk Maaf have been released. Looking at the collection figures, it is being said that the film will soon recover its cost. The film has so far collected 44 crores at the Indian box office, while its budget is 50 crores.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao's light-hearted comedy film Bhool Chuk Maaf is performing well at the box office. The film opened its account by earning 7 crores on the first day. The film received a great response on the second day as well, earning 9.5 crores. On the third day, Bhool Chuk Maaf created a stir at the box office, earning 11.5 crores. Since then, the film's earnings have seen a decline. The film earned 4.5 crores on the fourth day, while its collection on the fifth day was 4.75 crores. On the sixth day, the film did a business of 3.5 crores. Talking about the seventh day's earnings, it was 3.25 crores. The film has so far done a business of 44 crores at the box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Becomes Rajkummar Rao's Fourth-Highest-Grossing Film

Discussing Rajkummar Rao's career, Bhool Chuk Maaf has become his fourth-highest-grossing film. His highest-grossing film is Stree 2, which collected 587.99 crores in Hindi. Stree earned 129.83 crores. His film, Srikant, grossed ₹48.07 crores. As for Vaamika Gabbi, she has appeared in 2 films so far. Her film Bhediya earned 39.5 crores. The second film is Bhool Chuk Maaf. The director of Bhool Chuk Maaf is Karan Sharma, and the producer is Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav.