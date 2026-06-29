Mom-to-be Anushka Ranjan and husband Aditya Seal recently held a traditional Godh Bharai ceremony. Anushka shared intimate pictures from the celebration on social media, including one where Aditya sat on her lap, which she called her 'king'.

Glimpses from the Godh Bharai

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan recently celebrated a traditional Godh Bharai ceremony as they prepare to welcome their first child. The mom-to-be gave fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration by sharing pictures from the special day on social media.

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Anushka shared two pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram Story. In one picture, Aditya was seen sitting on Anushka's lap as the couple smiled for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "My king of Godhbharai." Another picture showed the couple holding hands, with their hands placed lovingly near Anushka's baby bump.

For the ceremony, Anushka wore an orange salwar kameez, while Aditya was dressed in a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas.

The couple also shared several pictures from the celebration on their Instagram post. Along with the pictures, they added a caption that read, Feeling blessed My jaan baba Lifeline My backbone Sasu Maa My whole Waiting for my Lassi shot like..My kind of GodhBharai My default face setting." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush 🦭 (@anushkaranjan)

The Couple's Journey

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child after four years of marriage. They shared the happy news with dreamy maternity photos and a heartfelt note that read, "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do," read the caption of the post.

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 2, 2021. The duo's wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty, among others.

On the Professional Front

Anushka and Aditya have worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'. Aditya has also featured in films like 'Rocket Gang', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', and 'Khel Khel Mein'. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra in 'Sundar Poonam'.

On the other hand, Anushka was also seen in 'Wedding Pullav' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. (ANI)