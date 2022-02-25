Love Hostel Twitter Review: Bobby Deol ‘steals the cake’ while Vikrant Massey’s hailed as ‘superstar'

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol starrer 'Love Hostel' released on Friday, February 25 on OTT. The film’s been receiving positive reviews from netizens.

This weekend saw many films releasing in the theatres and on OTT platforms. From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel.

Love Hostel released on OTT platform Zee5 was premiered on Friday. The crime thriller’s story revolves around a young interreligious couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra), who try to save themselves from a deadly assassin (Bobby Deol) who has been sent to kill them.

Love Story is Bobby Deol’s second project after Class Of '83, but in this film, he has been seen in a never-seen-before avatar. With the film’s release, social media users have been hailing the performances of the actors, especially Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

Bobby Deol, who impressed the audiences with his performances in Class of ’83 and Ashram, has once again impressed one and all. His performance in Love Hostel is being highly appreciated by the viewers, many of whom have said that he “steals the cake” in the film.

Not only Bobby Deol but Vikrant Massey is also being hugely praised for his performance in Love Hostel. Many of those who watched Love Hostel, called Vikrant’s acting in the film a brilliant performance while some also called him ‘superstar’.

As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans with many praising Vikrant's performance in the film.

"Amid all the blood & violence, #LoveHostel has a pulsating heart which screams love. A part of it kills too. My take on the film.." wrote one of the users.

Another user called Bobby Deol the “only one villain in every film” while terming Vikrant as the “superstar”. "They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a superstar. I'm Biggest Fan of You #LoveHostel is now streaming on@ZEE5India #StreamNow@sanyamalhotra07@gaurikhan@thedeol@VikrantMassey" wrote the user.

