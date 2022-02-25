  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love Hostel Twitter Review: Bobby Deol ‘steals the cake’ while Vikrant Massey’s hailed as ‘superstar'

    Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol starrer 'Love Hostel' released on Friday, February 25 on OTT. The film’s been receiving positive reviews from netizens.

    Love Hostel Twitter Review Bobby Deol steals the cake while Vikrant Massey hailed as superstar drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    This weekend saw many films releasing in the theatres and on OTT platforms. From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel.

    Love Hostel released on OTT platform Zee5 was premiered on Friday. The crime thriller’s story revolves around a young interreligious couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra), who try to save themselves from a deadly assassin (Bobby Deol) who has been sent to kill them.

    Love Story is Bobby Deol’s second project after Class Of '83, but in this film, he has been seen in a never-seen-before avatar. With the film’s release, social media users have been hailing the performances of the actors, especially Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Bobby Deol, who impressed the audiences with his performances in Class of ’83 and Ashram, has once again impressed one and all. His performance in Love Hostel is being highly appreciated by the viewers, many of whom have said that he “steals the cake” in the film.

    Not only Bobby Deol but Vikrant Massey is also being hugely praised for his performance in Love Hostel. Many of those who watched Love Hostel, called Vikrant’s acting in the film a brilliant performance while some also called him ‘superstar’.

    As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans with many praising Vikrant's performance in the film.

    ALSO READ: Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching?

    "Amid all the blood & violence, #LoveHostel has a pulsating heart which screams love. A part of it kills too. My take on the film.." wrote one of the users.

    Another user called Bobby Deol the “only one villain in every film” while terming Vikrant as the “superstar”.  "They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a superstar. I'm Biggest Fan of You #LoveHostel is now streaming on@ZEE5India #StreamNow@sanyamalhotra07@gaurikhan@thedeol@VikrantMassey" wrote the user.

    Chek out the Twitter review here:

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Russia Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts RCB

    Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

    Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports-ayh

    Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports

    Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching? RCB

    Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching?

    Vikram Vedhas first look Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan pic Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever drb

    Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Recent Stories

    Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gcw

    Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Indian Embassy issues advisory asks all nationals to remain strong safe and alert gcw

    Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks all nationals to remain strong, safe and alert

    Ukraine crisis: Champions League final moved out of Russia; to be played in France-ayh

    Not Russia, France to host UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final; fans laud UEFA

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire-dnm

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures) RCB

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon