    No more Rajinikanth jokes, memes-Superstar issues public notice against Illegal use of his photos, name, voice

    In a recent statement, Rajinikanth warned all companies for making fun of his personality and mannerisms in advertising. A legal complaint against brands, it reads “He’s The Only Person Who Has Control”
     

    No more Rajinikanth jokes, memes: Superstar issues public notice against Illegal use of his photos, name, voice
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth, like Amitabh Bachchan, has now issued a public notice against anyone who seeks to utilise his name for unlawful operations. The pan-Indian superstar has built a massive fan following over the years due to his diverse acting and larger-than-life demeanour. While many strive to be like him, his name has been utilised in transactions with which he has no affiliation. On Saturday, the actor and his lawyer, S. Elambharathi, issued a public notice warning people not to use his name for illegal purposes.

    According to reports, the notification indicates that legal and criminal actions would be initiated against anybody who infringes on the superstar's personality, including his voice, picture, name, and other distinguishing characteristics. It is also alleged that he has complete control over the economical use of his persona. The notification says that many channels, platforms, and product makers are misusing his name, caricature picture, image, artistic image, AI-produced images, and voice to confuse the public and induce his supporters to buy particular things.

    Quoted by the media organisation, the notice adds, "His charisma and personality as an actor and human being has won him the moniker of 'Superstar' called by millions and millions of his followers around the world. The size of his fan base and his standing in the film business are unrivalled and undeniable. Any harm to his reputation or personal life would be devastating to our client."

    This is not the first time a senior actor has done something like this. Amitabh Bachchan petitioned the Delhi High Court in November to protect his personality rights. The HC had issued an interim injunction prohibiting persons from utilising Big B's name, picture, voice, and personality qualities for personal benefit or product promotion.

    On the work front, Nelson Dilipkumar is directing Rajinikanth's next film, Jailer, which is set to be released next year around the Tamil New Year in April. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is described as an action-drama. After two decades, he will be seen collaborating alongside Ramya Krishnan. Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar will portray the antagonist, while Vasantha Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu will play crucial parts.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
