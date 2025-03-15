Lollapalooza 2025: Singer Shawn Mendes to perform in India, says 'dhanyawad' to fans

Singer Shawn Mendes travelled to India for Lollapalooza 2025 and is presently in the country, expressing his thanks via social media. He especially admired Mumbai.

Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Singer Shawn Mendes, who travelled in India to play at Lollapalooza 2025 but remained for a few days to celebrate Holi, has published a thank-you post. Mendes, who wowed Indian fans by wearing Virat Kohli's Champion's Trophy shirt midway during his performance, uploaded a photo and a letter devoted to India, namely Mumbai.

Mendes shared a sample of his Lollapalooza performance, "INDIA Ive completely fallen in love with Mumbai and everyone in it. Thank you for everything. And thank you @megharawoot, @shrutisheeluddhav_official for making the show so special (sic)."

Shawn Mendes appreciated Holi's joyous mood. On March 14, he sent good wishes to his admirers with a bright photo, displaying gulaal on his cheek.

Shawn Mendes headlined Day 1 of Lollapalooza India, giving a very spectacular performance. Everything about his performance was perfect, from his explosive enthusiasm to his excellent vocals and live stage presence. He sang some of his most popular songs, including There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, Seorita, Treat You Better, and Mercy, among others.

