Let's explore the benefits of her fitness regime and how she motivates herself to stay fit and healthy.
Alia includes strength training four times a week to build muscle and improve overall strength.
She practices yoga and Pilates to gain flexibility, core strength, and mental relaxation.
Alia never misses steady-state cardio exercises to boost Cardiovascular health and burn calories.
Alia prioritizes healthy, balanced meals with a focus on best options to maintain optimal nutrition for better results.
Alia Bhatt's commitment to working out six days a week ensures she stays fit and active.
She mixes up different types of exercises to prevent her body from getting too accustomed to a single routine.
Alia practices portion control and mindful eating to support her fitness goals.
