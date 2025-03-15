Entertainment

Alia Bhatt fitness

Let's explore the benefits of her fitness regime and how she motivates herself to stay fit and healthy.

Strength Training:

Alia includes strength training four times a week to build muscle and improve overall strength.

Yoga and Pilates:

She practices yoga and Pilates to gain flexibility, core strength, and mental relaxation.

Cardio Workouts:

Alia never misses steady-state cardio exercises to boost Cardiovascular health and burn calories.

Balanced Diet:

Alia prioritizes healthy, balanced meals with a focus on best options to maintain optimal nutrition for better results.

Consistency:

Alia Bhatt's commitment to working out six days a week ensures she stays fit and active.

Variety in Workouts:

She mixes up different types of exercises to prevent her body from getting too accustomed to a single routine.

Mindful Eating:

Alia practices portion control and mindful eating to support her fitness goals.

