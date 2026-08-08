Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra has ruled out joining Bigg Boss as a contestant for now, citing the mental toll of reality TV. She also opens up about hosting, mentoring and her marriage plans with Rishabh Jaiswal.

Shreya Kalra, who won Lock Upp 2, has finally reacted to the hype surrounding her participation in the popular reality TV show called Bigg Boss. Her decision came shortly after victory of Lock Upp 2 with a trophy along with Rs 1 crore cash prize. After participating in the highly competitive reality show called Lock Upp 2, the reality TV star has confirmed that signing up for another reality show is not something she is planning right now.

While speaking to her followers via her Instagram handle called Clock It With Shreya, Kalra clarified that right now she is not thinking of doing any reality shows because she doesn’t want to join another competition anytime soon.

Why is Bigg Boss not happening at the moment?

It seems like Kalra’s reluctance to participate in Bigg Boss is connected to her recent participation in Lock Upp 2. According to the reality TV star, Lock Upp 2 was a mentally stressful and demanding show and now Kalra wants to take a break from reality shows. She jokingly said that participating in such competitions reminds her of coming out of “pagalkhana” and it was too much to take it.

Contestant? Nope. Host or Mentor? Possibly

Even as Kalra stated that being a part of the show as a contestant is not going to happen anytime soon, she said that there are other avenues open for her in reality television. Being a host or mentor or perhaps playing the role of the gang leader seems to be something that she feels more comfortable doing.

Also Speaking About Her Marriage, Shreya Kalra

In addition to the queries pertaining to Bigg Boss, Kalra was also questioned by fans regarding her own marriage and how far she was with regards to getting hitched. Kalra stated that she is not getting married right away as she and her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, are presently focused on their respective career paths. However, her light-hearted comments indicated that marriage was a possibility in the future, at least with regards to saying yes when Rishabh proposes with a solitaire diamond.