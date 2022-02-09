'Chhoti Alia Bhatt': Watch this 5-year-old nailing Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues like a pro (Watch)

Netizen found a 'Chhoti Alia Bhatt' (Little Alia Bhatt) on social media. A viral video on Instagram reel features a little girl named Kiara Khanna nailed Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues like a pro. The viral video has over 78,000 views.

Since the film's trailer is out, Alia Bhatt is getting praised by many celebrities and fans for her powerful performance. Alia will be seen playing one of the strongest characters and giving out some mind-blowing dialogues. The film dialogues are hit on social media and many are seen lip-syncing them for their social media virals.

This little girl has tried lip-syncing the dialogues from the film and completely nailed it. The clip has swiftly gone viral and may leave you impressed too.

Shivani J Khanna shared the video, and in the clip, we saw a little girl named Kiara Khanna dressed just like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi imitating her dialogues. Kiara donned a white saree with red bindi just like Alia Bhatt. Take a look

“This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you'll like kiaras act (sic),” the video caption reads. The internet loves the little girl’s act and called her, “Chhoti Alia (sic).” The comments section is full with words like “awesome”, “superb” and “lovely”.

Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and will be released on February 25.

