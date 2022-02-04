  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' makers have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. 

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer was released a few minutes ago. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and others. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. 

    In the trailer, we can see the central character's journey portrayed by Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kothewali, who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal when she was very young. In the video, we notice the fast-paced background music that SLB possibly has never attempted before. The trailer has a lot of humour which you don’t usually find in a Bhansali's film. The movie is from the early ’60s, hence the sets and costumes are on point. Each character's dialogues in the film are powerful, strong, and everything SLB films have.

    Watch the trailer here.

    The trailer shows Alia Bhatt's transformation from a helpless young girl forced into the sex trade to a powerful woman who encounters several obstacles but blazes as the matriarch of Kamathipura. Her powerful dialogues are the USP of the film. 

    She looked so confident, like a veteran facing the camera and delivering the dialogues. Her dialect was all on point, and facial expressions indicate her triumph in sinking her teeth into such a role. 

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

    On the other hand, Gangubai’s rival, Vijay Raaz, who plays a eunuch, gets hands down on his role in the film. Ajay Devgn, a cameo, makes a mark and leaves everyone leaving his fans wanting for more. The film is scheduled to release on February 25.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding update: Javed Akhtar gives out details of son's second marriage RCB

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding update: Javed Akhtar gives out details of son's second marriage

    Recent Stories

    World Cancer Day Can walnuts protect you from cancer Here is what experts say drb

    World Cancer Day: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions gyms schools to reopen with conditions gcw

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of 300 paar gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of '300 paar'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon