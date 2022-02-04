Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' makers have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer was released a few minutes ago. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and others. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

In the trailer, we can see the central character's journey portrayed by Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kothewali, who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal when she was very young. In the video, we notice the fast-paced background music that SLB possibly has never attempted before. The trailer has a lot of humour which you don’t usually find in a Bhansali's film. The movie is from the early ’60s, hence the sets and costumes are on point. Each character's dialogues in the film are powerful, strong, and everything SLB films have.

Watch the trailer here.

The trailer shows Alia Bhatt's transformation from a helpless young girl forced into the sex trade to a powerful woman who encounters several obstacles but blazes as the matriarch of Kamathipura. Her powerful dialogues are the USP of the film.

She looked so confident, like a veteran facing the camera and delivering the dialogues. Her dialect was all on point, and facial expressions indicate her triumph in sinking her teeth into such a role.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

On the other hand, Gangubai’s rival, Vijay Raaz, who plays a eunuch, gets hands down on his role in the film. Ajay Devgn, a cameo, makes a mark and leaves everyone leaving his fans wanting for more. The film is scheduled to release on February 25.