  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai’s trailer was released on Friday. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Here is the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the lady that Alia is playing in the film.

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai’. The trailer of the film was dropped on Friday, gaining thunderous responses from viewers. While everyone’s all praises for Alia Bhatt’s performance, let us find out about the real Gangubai Kathiawadi, her journey and her life.

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Like any other 16-year-old, Gangubai kathiawadi, born as ‘Ganga Harjivandas’, had dreams in her eyes. She dreamt of becoming an actor like Asha Parekh and Hema Malini, whom she fondly loved. But life had a different story for Ganga – a story that was weaved with lies, deception and unfaithfulness. Gangubai Kathiawadi was born in a reputed family of Kathiawad in Gujarat. She aspired to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. However, little did she know that her dreams would be shattered after he fell in love with her father’s accountant. Ganga or Gangubai was 16-years-old when she met Ramnik Lal and fell in love with him.

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Ramnik Lal and Ganga eloped, and from Gujarat, they came to Bombay (now Mumbai) to begin their married life. Reports suggest that Gangubai and Ramnik got married in Mumbai. And soon after their wedding, Ramnik sold her off at a brothel for Rs 500. It was the Kamathipura area, a red-light area of Mumbai, where Ganga had died and Gangubai Kathiawadi was born. Gangubai was broken into pieces after her husband, Ramnik, broke her trust and cheated on her by selling her off to a brothel.

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    According to Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, Gangubai Kathiawadi went on to become one of the prominent names of the Kamathipura area. Several mafias from the underworld became Gangubai’s customers. Gangubai Kathiawadi became the Mafia Queen during the period when Karim Lala used to dominate the underworld in the 1960s along with Vardarajan and Haji Mastan. The Kamathipura area was also ruled by Karim Lala. Gangubai Kathiawadi was reportedly raped by one of the men from Karim Lala’s gang. The fearless Gangubai reached out to Lala, seeking justice, the book read. Soon after this, the relationship between Gangubai and Karim Lala changed drastically.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Gangubai Kathiawadi tied a rakhi to Karim Lala and made him her brother. Lala also reciprocated and always treated Gangubai as his sister. And later, he gave the rein of Kamathipura to Gangubai which then made her the ‘Mafia Queen’.

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Image: Still from the trailer

    When Gangubai Kathiawadi became the Mafia Queen of Kamathipura, she made sure that no female was forced into prostitution. She also helped all the sex workers to improve their life by providing them with a better life. And not just the sex workers, but she also worked in improving the conditions of orphans. She was loved so much by the people of Kamathipura that a statue has also been installed there in her memory.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey s arrest It is the story of Channi Honey and money gcw

    Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey's arrest: 'It's the story of Channi, Honey and money'

    What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons-ayh

    What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons

    Republic Day 2022 UP selected as best state tableau Maharashtra wins popular choice category gcw

    Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

    football As probe continues Manchester United Mason Greenwood's accuser breaks her silence

    As probe continues, Mason Greenwood's accuser breaks her silence

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon