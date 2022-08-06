Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian single again? Why Kim and Pete Davidson part ways? Read Reason

    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    Mother of four, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, have chosen to end their relationship. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's love story ended after nine months of dating

    Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have allegedly agreed to end their 9-months relationship and be just friends. Sources close to the couple have said to E! News that they "had a lot of love and respect for one other," but they found that their strict schedules and long-distance dynamic "made it extremely tough to continue a romance." 

    Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

    It is reported that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashians' separation took place this week. Currently, Pete is in Australia for work, shooting his film Wizards!. On the other hand, Kim with in LA with her four children—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

    Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

    According to reports, in November 2021, Pete and Kim started dating. The couple first kissed when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and their romance heated up in the following months.

    Image: Getty Images

    "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," SKIMS owner said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

    Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

    After they became a couple, Pete spent time getting to know her family and kids. He even made a brief appearance on her Hulu show 'The Kardashians'. Also Read: Pictures: Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress

    Image: Getty Images

    According to a trailer that hinted at them bathing together, Pete will probably feature in the second season when it premieres this autumn. Also Read: HOT pictures: Sunny Leone, Urfi Javed, Disha Patani, - 13 divas who shared SEXY posts

    Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

    Over the previous nine months, the pair didn't hold back on displaying some PDA, from tattoo to a joint appearance at the Met Gala. Khloe Kardashian, Kim's sister, even went so far as to claim that the two were "LOOOOOOOVVVEEEE" back in June. Also Read: HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian gets painful 'Morpheus Laser Treatment' 

