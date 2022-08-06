Kim Kardashian single again? Why Kim and Pete Davidson part ways? Read Reason

Mother of four, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, have chosen to end their relationship. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's love story ended after nine months of dating

Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have allegedly agreed to end their 9-months relationship and be just friends. Sources close to the couple have said to E! News that they "had a lot of love and respect for one other," but they found that their strict schedules and long-distance dynamic "made it extremely tough to continue a romance."

Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

It is reported that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashians' separation took place this week. Currently, Pete is in Australia for work, shooting his film Wizards!. On the other hand, Kim with in LA with her four children—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

According to reports, in November 2021, Pete and Kim started dating. The couple first kissed when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and their romance heated up in the following months.

Image: Getty Images

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," SKIMS owner said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram

After they became a couple, Pete spent time getting to know her family and kids. He even made a brief appearance on her Hulu show 'The Kardashians'. Also Read: Pictures: Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress

Image: Getty Images

According to a trailer that hinted at them bathing together, Pete will probably feature in the second season when it premieres this autumn. Also Read: HOT pictures: Sunny Leone, Urfi Javed, Disha Patani, - 13 divas who shared SEXY posts

Photo Courtesy: Kim's Instagram