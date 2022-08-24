Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently slammed for his ‘phailod’ comment over actor-wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain. Ranbir, however, on Wednesday apologised for his comment at a press conference that was held in Chennai.

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. On Wednesday, the actor arrived in Chennai for the film’s promotions which also star his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. Amidst the promotions, a press conference was also held with the local media in Chennai.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently called ‘insensitive’ by social media users for a comment that he made on his actor-wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, has now apologised for the same. During the press conference, Ranbir was asked about the ‘phailod’ comment that he recently made in middle of a live session on social media.

Apologising to those who felt offended with his statement, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. My sense of humour falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it."

What’s the matter? Recently, during a live session that was held for Brahmastra’s promotions. In that, Alia Bhatt was asked why they are not promoting the film, the way they would do it for other films. While Alia was answering to the question, she said that they have not ‘phailod’ the promotions like other films so far. However, before she could complete saying, Ranbir interrupted in between and said that someone has ‘phailod’ while joiking about Ali’s weight gain. His comment left both Alia and film’s director Ayan Mukerjee stunned; though, Ranbir soon added that it was a “joke”.

The “joke” that Ranbir Kapoor made on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy did not go down well with the audience. The actor was instantly slammed for it and called ‘insensitive’ for his comments by social media users.

Here is what Ranbir Kapoor had said about Alia Bhat’s pregnancy weight gain during the live session:

Meanwhile, helmed by Ayan Mukerjee, Brahmastra is up for a theatrical release on September 9. The film which also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akiineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. A dream project of Ayan, the film saved several delays due to the outbreak of Covid-19, and is now finally awaiting the theatrical release of its first installment. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Brahmastra’ is also being backed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the South, who is heavily involved in the film’s promotional activities.