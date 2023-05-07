Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

According to recent news reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid got papped together by the photogs at a dinner date in New York City amid their patch-up rumors.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, the celebrated Hollywood actor and supermodel, sparked dating rumours in September 2022 last year. Even though the assumptions regarding the Titanic star's interest in Gigi went around for quite some time, the sources close to the stars always mentioned that they are just friends. Later, the rumours died down, and the fans believed that the romance between the rumoured couple fizzled out.

According to reports by a leading global entertainment portal, the 48-year-old 'Inception' star got captured with the 28-year-old supermodel at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City on Thursday.

The rumoured couple got clicked and spotted by the paparazzi, who captured their pictures as Gigi Hadid led the way and Leonardo DiCaprio followed her. The model wore a brown sweater for the date, which she paired with a white top, grey sweatpants, and a baseball cap. 'Titanic' star, on the other hand, was seen in a black jacket which he paired with a matching shirt, denim trousers, and a black cap. Leonardo DiCaprio was covering his face with a mask.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid once sparked reconciliation rumors after they arrived at the same Met Gala after-party, that too around the same time. If the reports got believed, the pair hung out with each other the entire night, even though there was no romantic PDA. The rumor mills also suggest they attended a mutual friend's birthday party together. They also reportedly spent time together at an Oscar after-party in Los Angeles.

A source close to the rumored couple to a leading weekly has said, "Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are into each other. She is looking for more than just a quick fling. Gigi is torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past."

