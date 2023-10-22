Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt starrer earns Rs 24 crore in Kerala

    Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring leading stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha earned Rs 24.85 crore in Kerala

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt starrer earns Rs 24 crore in Kerala rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    The Tamil movie Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring leading stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha, made an impressive mark at the box office on its third day.

    The trade analysts have released the three-day collection report for Leo in Kerala.

    The movie "Leo" made a grand entrance by fetching Rs 12 crore on its release day in Kerala. On the second day, it continued earning Rs 5.85 crore, and on the third day, it surged ahead with Rs 7 crore. As per the latest box office report, "Leo" has successfully earned a total of Rs 24.85 crore in Kerala.

    The movie's immense popularity can be attributed to the dynamic combination of director Lokesh Kanakaraj and the star power of Vijay.

    A unique aspect of "Leo" is Vijay's portrayal of two characters, Parthipan and Leo, which has stirred the excitement of his fans. Viewers who have seen the film commend both the first and second halves, with many praising Lokesh Kanakaraj for delivering an exceptional movie experience.

    In addition to Vijay, the film features Trisha as his leading lady, along with a talented ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Mathew, Arjun, Priya Anand, Madhusudhan Rao, Ramakrishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral vma

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan' vma

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan'

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date rkn

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: From Bengaluru to Wellington - Rachin Ravindra's family tree and cricketing journey osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: From Bengaluru to Wellington - Rachin Ravindra's family tree and cricketing journey

    Esha Gupta looks stunning in body-hugging dress, see viral pictures RKK

    Esha Gupta looks stunning in body-hugging dress, see viral pictures

    Cyclone Tej intensifies: Yemen-Oman coasts brace for extremely severe cyclonic storm AJR

    Cyclone Tej intensifies: Yemen-Oman coasts brace for extremely severe cyclonic storm

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

    cricket India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon