Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch

Chandramukhi 2's audio launch turned upside down after a fight between a group of students and the bouncers in charge of the event. The film will hit the big screen on September 15.

Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, is one of the most anticipated films. The film has generated much interest on social media before its release since Lawrence will play Rajinikanth's part. The soundtrack for the film was just released in Chennai. However, the audio launch was flipped upside down when a fight between a group of students and the event's bouncers broke out. According to reports, the bouncers mistreated a few students. Raghava, now X, apologised on Twitter after learning about the event.



In a tweet, the actor wrote, "Hello everyone, I just came to know about the unfortunate incident which happened during our #Chandramukhi2 movie Audio Launch, where one of the Bouncers was involved in a fist fight with a college student. First of all myself or the organisers were not aware of this incident as it happened outside the hall when then event was happening inside."

The added further wrote, "It’s well known fact that everyone knows how much I love our students & how much I wish to see them grow. Being that kind of a person, I’m always against these kind of fights. I always wish there should be happiness & peace everywhere we go. Whatever the reason it maybe it’s definitely wrong to hit someone & especially when it’s a student this shouldn’t have happened."

"I personally apologise for what occurred at that time." And I truly suggest that the bouncers refrain from engaging in such behaviours in the future. "Thank you," the actor said.

P Vasu directs the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and is the sequel of Chandramukhi, which stars Rajinikanth and Jyothika in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 15.