Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch

    Chandramukhi 2's audio launch turned upside down after a fight between a group of students and the bouncers in charge of the event. The film will hit the big screen on September 15.

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, is one of the most anticipated films. The film has generated much interest on social media before its release since Lawrence will play Rajinikanth's part. The soundtrack for the film was just released in Chennai. However, the audio launch was flipped upside down when a fight between a group of students and the event's bouncers broke out. According to reports, the bouncers mistreated a few students. Raghava, now X, apologised on Twitter after learning about the event. 


    In a tweet, the actor wrote, "Hello everyone, I just came to know about the unfortunate incident which happened during our #Chandramukhi2 movie Audio Launch, where one of the Bouncers was involved in a fist fight with a college student. First of all myself or the organisers were not aware of this incident as it happened outside the hall when then event was happening inside."

    Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours

     

    The added further wrote, "It’s well known fact that everyone knows how much I love our students & how much I wish to see them grow. Being that kind of a person, I’m always against these kind of fights. I always wish there should be happiness & peace everywhere we go. Whatever the reason it maybe it’s definitely wrong to hit someone & especially when it’s a student this shouldn’t have happened."

    "I personally apologise for what occurred at that time." And I truly suggest that the bouncers refrain from engaging in such behaviours in the future. "Thank you," the actor said.

    Also Read: Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70

    P Vasu directs the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and is the sequel of Chandramukhi, which stars Rajinikanth and Jyothika in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 15.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hailey Bieber spotted with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid enjoying dinner amidst pregnancy rumours ATG

    Hailey Bieber spotted with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid enjoying dinner amidst pregnancy rumours

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo from their New York vacay goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo from their New York vacay goes VIRAL

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Elvish Yadav teased audiences by hinting at participating in controversial reality show? vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Elvish Yadav teased audiences by hinting at participating in controversial reality show?

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours

    Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70 ATG

    Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70

    Recent Stories

    Hailey Bieber spotted with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid enjoying dinner amidst pregnancy rumours ATG

    Hailey Bieber spotted with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid enjoying dinner amidst pregnancy rumours

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo from their New York vacay goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo from their New York vacay goes VIRAL

    Football Roma nears completion of Lukaku loan deal; Medical and contract signing await osf

    Roma nears completion of Lukaku loan deal; Medical and contract signing await

    France to soon ban wearing of abayas by Muslim women in schools gcw

    France to soon ban wearing of abayas by Muslim women in schools

    Mango to Banana: 6 fruits to avoid during weight loss ATG

    Mango to Banana: 6 fruits to avoid during weight loss

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon