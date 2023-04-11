Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with Roadies 19

    Rhea Chakraborty's MTV Roadies 19 announcement did not settle well with the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, who brutally trolled her on social media.

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, announced that she is joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati on the reality show MTV Roadies Season 19 as a gang leader. The actress has been away from the limelight after she served a jail sentence and was accused of abetment to the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Rhea was active on social media. She had not signed any new projects. Now, she is ready to be back. The MTV Roadies 19 promo featuring Rhea Chakraborty shows her in a fighter look as she claims, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi. Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. (What did you think? I would not return. I would be scared as it is time for others to get scared)."

    Rhea Chakraborty's announcement did not settle well with the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, who has trolled her. While Priyanka Singh did not name the actress, she tweeted in Hindi, "Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is, who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious. (roughly translated into English)."

    Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is excited to be back on the screen. In an interview with a leading Indian news wire agency, Rhea said, "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand. It is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I really look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders. I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!." Like last year, the latest season of Roadies Season 19, would be hosted by Sonu Sood and its theme is 'Karm Ya Kaand'.

