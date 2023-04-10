Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rinku Singh in 'Pathaan' avatar, which is unmissable; know more

    On Sunday, KKR player Rinku Singh left everyone very impressed with his performance in the match with five consecutive sixes. Shah Rukh Khan lauded the player for his skilled performance in the 'Pathaan' way. Know more

     

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rinku Singh in 'Pathaan' avatar, which is unmissable; know more vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    On Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded his cricket team after it won the match against the Hardik Pandya team, Gujarat Tigers. Interestingly, one of the players, Rinku Singh, left everyone mighty impressed with his skilled performance in the match with five consecutive sixes. Shah Rukh was hailing him on Twitter in Pathaan style. He shared an edited poster of Pathaan featuring Rinku's face on it.

    Shah Rukh, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer, you beauties!!! And remember, Believe, that is all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart, sir!."

    ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics

    SRK's son Aryan Khan took to Instagram and called Rinku a 'beast' while Suhana Khan called it 'unreal'. Ranveer Singh was hailing Rinku's performance. He tweeted, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya that !?!?!?!."

    Finally, the star batsman Rinku Singh gave a heart-warming reply to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on his official Twitter account. He said, "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support."

    Meanwhile, the match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Juhi Chawla, co-owner of the team, was seen cheering for them in the stadium. She also posted a picture of herself while enjoying the match.

    Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Mumbai. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

    ALSO READ: In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs AHA

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter

    Jehangir Taimur Inaaya celebrate Easter with family Kareena Kapoor shares pictures AHA

    Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya celebrate Easter with family, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures

    ECI seizes Rs 39 lakh worth silverware belonging to producer Boney Kapoor: Reports AHA

    ECI seizes Rs 39 lakh worth silverware belonging to producer Boney Kapoor: Reports

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    Recent Stories

    Section 144 imposed internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over desecration of religious flag gcw

    Section 144 imposed, internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

    Kerala: Higher Secondary teachers protest against govt's action of dismissal over eligibility redetermination anr

    Kerala: School teachers protest dismissal over govt's redetermination of eligibility

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs AHA

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 21

    From the India Gate: Sons of Toil, Poor Ad'Vice' and More

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon