Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rinku Singh in 'Pathaan' avatar, which is unmissable; know more

On Sunday, KKR player Rinku Singh left everyone very impressed with his performance in the match with five consecutive sixes. Shah Rukh Khan lauded the player for his skilled performance in the 'Pathaan' way. Know more

On Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded his cricket team after it won the match against the Hardik Pandya team, Gujarat Tigers. Interestingly, one of the players, Rinku Singh, left everyone mighty impressed with his skilled performance in the match with five consecutive sixes. Shah Rukh was hailing him on Twitter in Pathaan style. He shared an edited poster of Pathaan featuring Rinku's face on it.

Shah Rukh, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer, you beauties!!! And remember, Believe, that is all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart, sir!."

ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics

SRK's son Aryan Khan took to Instagram and called Rinku a 'beast' while Suhana Khan called it 'unreal'. Ranveer Singh was hailing Rinku's performance. He tweeted, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya that !?!?!?!."

Finally, the star batsman Rinku Singh gave a heart-warming reply to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on his official Twitter account. He said, "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support."

Meanwhile, the match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Juhi Chawla, co-owner of the team, was seen cheering for them in the stadium. She also posted a picture of herself while enjoying the match.

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Mumbai. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos