Nayanthara begins filming her next film 'Lady Superstar 75'; know the details

    Nayanthara's next Lady Superstar 75 with director Nilesh Krishnaa launched. The makers shared a video of the formal puja ceremony. Read on to know more details about the film.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    South industry female superstar Nayanthara announced her next with director Nilesh Krishnaa, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75. The film officially went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony on Sunday. The actress joined the sets and got a grand welcome from the makers. They also announced that with the blessings of Rajinikanth, the shoot commenced. 

    The makers took to Twitter and shared a video from the pooja ceremony. It shows Nayanthara making a grand entry in her swanky posh car on the sets. She also received a lavish welcome from the makers. She looked super chic and stylish in a casual outfit. The cast and crew met Superstar Rajinikanth and received blessings as they commenced the shoot. The superstar wished them luck and signed on the first shot of the clapboard.

    Nilesh Krishnaa is making his directorial debut with Lady Superstar 75. He previously worked under director Shankar for the super hit film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth. Apart from Nayanthara, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Poornima Ravi in main roles.

    Jai and Nayanthara will be reuniting after a 10-year gap. They previously worked on the blockbuster film Raja Rani. A few days ago, the actor was welcomed on board with a special poster with the tagline, "Sandhoshathula kannu verkudhu," which is a funny call back to a famous line from Raja Rani.

    S Thaman is scoring the music, while the cinematography and editing are to be done respectively by Sathyan Sooriyan and Praveen Antony. The film is being backed and bankrolled by a collaboration between Zee Studios, Trident Arts, and Naad Studios.

